Savage (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Savage has been sidelined for the Packers' last two games due to a shoulder injury, and now his availability for Week 17 is in question. If he can't play Sunday, rookie seventh-rounder Anthony Johnson figures to start in his place.
