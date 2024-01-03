Savage had one solo tackle in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.
Savage returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 14 against the Giants. Although he had just one tackle Sunday, he was on the field for all 52 defensive snaps. Over nine games this season, Savage has 46 tackles (33 solo) and pass defended.
