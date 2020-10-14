Chark (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
Though he's seemingly moved past the chest/back issue that sidelined him for a Thursday night game against the Dolphins in Week 3, Chark is now tending to a new injury after exiting late in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans. At this stage, the Jaguars appear to be viewing Chark as day-to-day, but he'll likely need to advance to at least limited participation in practice by Thursday or Friday to have a shot at playing this weekend against the Lions. Even before Chark departed in the fourth quarter Sunday, he took a back seat in the passing game to rookie Laviska Shenault, who hauled in seven of eight targets for 79 yards.