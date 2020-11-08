Coach Doug Marrone said after Sunday's loss to the Texans that Minshew (thumb) has yet to resume throwing, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

The 24-year-old missed Sunday's contest while dealing with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb, and his outlook for the immediate future remains muddled. Minshew's practice participation later in the week should indicate whether the injuries have improved, but for now he doesn't appear significantly closer to retaking the field. Rookie Jake Luton received the start versus Houston and completed 26 of 38 passes for 308 yards with two total touchdowns and one interception, so he figures to start again next week if Minshew remains unavailable.