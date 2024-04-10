Allen and the Jaguars agreed to terms Wednesday on a five-year, $150 million contract, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Jacksonville is about a month removed from placing the franchise tag on Allen, who tallied a franchise-record 17.5 sacks last season, but the team's stated goal has always been to negotiate a long-term contract with the two-time Pro Bowler. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Allen's new deal includes $88 million guaranteed, while the franchise tag would've had him play out the 2024 season on a salary of just over $24 million. Allen looked convincing as one of the league's elite pass-rushers in 2024, in which he also logged 66 tackles (43 solo), one interception and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season appearances. He'll come off the board as one of the top players at his position in IDP formats in 2024 drafts.