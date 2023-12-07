Allen recorded seven tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati.

Allen was once again able to get to the quarterback in Week 13, producing at least a half-sack for the third contest in a row. The highlight of the game for him came in the third quarter though, when he was able to intercept a pass thrown by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. The interception was only Allen's second of his career through five seasons with Jacksonville.