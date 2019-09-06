Oliver (hamstring) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Oliver was never a likely candidate to play in the season opener and he's now officially been ruled out. The rookie third-round pick has been sidelined with the hamstring injury since the start of August and has no official timetable for his return. Geoff Swaim and James O'Shaughnessy shoulder serve as the Jaguars' top-two tight ends Sunday.

