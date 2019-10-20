Play

Oliver is expected to start Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 22-year-old missed the entire preseason and the first six weeks of the regular season due to the hamstring injury, but he'll be thrust into the starting role Week 7 in his NFL debut. Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) is inactive while James O'Shaughnessy (knee) is out for the season, leaving Oliver a prime opportunity to stake his claim for the No. 1 job at tight end.

