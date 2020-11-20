Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

With Shenault slated to remain out this weekend, DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley will continue to head the Jaguars' wide receiver corps in Week 11. Shenault will now target a possible return when Jacksonville faces Cleveland on Nov. 29.