Fournette (ankle), who didn't participate in Thursday's practice, said he expects to play Sunday against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. "It's up to my coaches whether I'm going to play or not," Fournette said. "[But I'm] most definitely [healthy enough to play]."

The Jaguars downplayed Fournette's ankle sprain after the injury prevented him from returning to action late in Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his absences in back-to-back practices to begin the week have made his availability for Week 7 more of a question mark. Despite being held out of drills Thursday, Fournette said he was able to do some running on the side, and plans to test out his ankle by doing cutting and change-of-direction work Friday. It still seems likely that he won't be a full participant in Friday's practice and will carry an injury designation heading into Sunday, but the running back's optimism regarding his health should at least provide some comfort to his fantasy owners.