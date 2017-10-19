Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to play Sunday
Fournette (ankle), who didn't participate in Thursday's practice, said he expects to play Sunday against the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports. "It's up to my coaches whether I'm going to play or not," Fournette said. "[But I'm] most definitely [healthy enough to play]."
The Jaguars downplayed Fournette's ankle sprain after the injury prevented him from returning to action late in Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his absences in back-to-back practices to begin the week have made his availability for Week 7 more of a question mark. Despite being held out of drills Thursday, Fournette said he was able to do some running on the side, and plans to test out his ankle by doing cutting and change-of-direction work Friday. It still seems likely that he won't be a full participant in Friday's practice and will carry an injury designation heading into Sunday, but the running back's optimism regarding his health should at least provide some comfort to his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sitting out practice again Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Uncertain for Sunday in Indy•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Likely to sit out Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expects to suit up Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Sprains ankle in loss to Rams•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Good to go this week•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...