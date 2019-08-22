Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Primed for appearance
Fournette will play in Thursday's preseason game against Miami, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Given that he's been cautious with his key players so far this preseason, coach Doug Marrone probably won't give Fournette a big workload. It remains to be seen if/how backfield snaps are divided with the first-string offense, as there isn't an obvious candidate to replace Fournette on passing downs. Alfred Blue (ankle) has a good reputation for blocking, but he isn't available Thursday and doesn't look like a sure thing to return for Week 1. The depth chart otherwise holds Ryquell Armstead, Thomas Rawls, Elijah Hood and Devante Mays.
More News
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Expected to sit Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Not in line to play Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Shining in training camp•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Working on receiving skills•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Won't be punished by team•
-
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Arrested for unpaid traffic ticket•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 6.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard gives you a Draft Day...
-
12-team, PPR mock with featured guests
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Baker down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...