Fournette will play in Thursday's preseason game against Miami, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Given that he's been cautious with his key players so far this preseason, coach Doug Marrone probably won't give Fournette a big workload. It remains to be seen if/how backfield snaps are divided with the first-string offense, as there isn't an obvious candidate to replace Fournette on passing downs. Alfred Blue (ankle) has a good reputation for blocking, but he isn't available Thursday and doesn't look like a sure thing to return for Week 1. The depth chart otherwise holds Ryquell Armstead, Thomas Rawls, Elijah Hood and Devante Mays.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 6.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 6.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard gives you a Draft Day...

  • ezkiel-elliott-2-2.jpg

    12-team, PPR mock with featured guests

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...