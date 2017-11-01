Fournette (ankle) was listed as a full practice participant during Wednesday's session.

It appears that the Jaguars' Week 8 bye provided sufficient time for Fournette to rest his sprained ankle, which prevented him from playing in the team's last game Oct. 22 against the Colts. The Jaguars still won that contest comfortably while leaning on a ground-heavy attack led by T.J. Yeldon, but a healthy Fournette should immediately reclaim an ample workload Sunday against the Bengals. The bigger question is if Yeldon will displace Chris Ivory as the top backup to Fournette, who has earned at least 20 touches in five of his first six games as a professional.