Fournette (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after not practicing Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Back-to-back limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday supported the notion that Fournette would play through his ankle issue this week, but the running back's absence Friday suggests that he's not necessarily a lock to play Sunday. If Fournette does ultimately suit up, it's plausible that he could be limited with his ankle "still not right," a source informed FloridaFootballInsiders.com. Fournette first tweaked his right ankle Oct. 15 against the Rams and was ultimately forced to miss one game due to the injury before aggravating the ankle Week 10 against the Chargers, during which he finished with 33 yards on 17 carries. In the event Fournette is either sidelined or subjected to a restricted workload Sunday in a game that's expected to feature snow and cold weather, backups Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon could both take on heightened roles in the backfield. Confirmation of Fournette's status will arrive in advance of the first wave of NFL action this Sunday, with the game kicking off at 1 p.m. EDT.