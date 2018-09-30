Fournette (hamstring) tweeted that he's "happy to be back" for Sunday's game against the Jets; however, he later deleted the tweet, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reports.

Fournette is officially listed as questionable, and the team has not provided an update since Friday's injury report. It looks like the team let Fournette know that he shouldn't be putting out more information about his injury than the Jaguars. So, Fournette seems to think he's playing, but we won't know for sure until Jacksonville announces its inactives for Sunday.