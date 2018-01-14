Gipson is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Steelers due to a foot injury, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Gipson's foot injury could keep him sidelined for the remainder of Sunday's tilt, while Peyton Thompson figures to play an increased role at free safety during Gipson's absence.

