Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson: Injures foot Sunday
Gipson is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC divisional-round game against the Steelers due to a foot injury, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Gipson's foot injury could keep him sidelined for the remainder of Sunday's tilt, while Peyton Thompson figures to play an increased role at free safety during Gipson's absence.
