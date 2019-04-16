Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Missing at voluntary workouts
Smith is not with the Jaguars for the beginning of their voluntary offseason workouts, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Smith and Jalen Ramsey are the only two members of the team absent for the start of the offseason program. The 28-year-old is signed through 2021 and has $30 million remaining on the contract after signing an extension in late 2017, so it's unlikely to be any sort of holdout situation. Smith figures to report by June 11 for the start of mandatory minicamp.
