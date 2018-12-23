Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Scores pick-six in win
Smith recorded six tackles (five solo), one pass defended, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins.
Smith cut the Dolphins' fourth quarter comeback attempt (and playoff hopes) dreadfully short, intercepting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's 33-yard pass attempt for a pick six. The fifth-round linebacker has proven to be a solid IDP play all season, and is on track to close out the year strong.
