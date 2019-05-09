Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Not playing in 2019
Smith announced Thursday via Instagram that he won't be playing football in 2019.
Smith has been away from the team all offseason and it appears his absence will continue as he tends to personal issues. The 28-year-old was scheduled to make $9.75 million in 2019 with $5 million already have been guaranteed March 17. It's not clear if he'll have to give any of that back. Regardless, Smith is leaving behind a Jaguars linebacking corps that had little depth behind him.
