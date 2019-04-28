Jaguars' Telvin Smith: Status with Jags murky
General manager Dave Caldwell said, "We'll see. I don't want to get into hypotheticals," regarding Smith's status with the Jaguars for 2019, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Smith was not present at Jacksonville's voluntary offseason workouts which began in mid-April, but the noteworthy aspect of this situation is that the team remains in the dark about his actual status and whereabouts, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The cause of the issue -- assuming there is one -- isn't fully clear, but Caldwell's statement is hardly a ringing endorsement of Smith's future with the team. Per Popper, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin shot down reports that the linebacker was available via trade. Regardless, the situation should receive some additional clarity relatively soon with mandatory minicamp set to begin June 11.
