Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne (foot) is a full-go for all practice activities at OTAs, NFL.com reports.

Etienne, a 2021 first-round pick, missed his entire rookie season due to a left Lisfranc injury, but he now appears to be fully healthy. That recovery timetable lines up, as the running back stated he was at 85-90 percent form back in April. Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports Etienne participating in passing drills while fully dressed Monday, working with quarterback and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. With James Robinson recovering from an Achilles tear and unable to participate in OTAs, Etienne will receive an opportunity to handle the majority share of No. 1 practice reps, as long as he avoids any setbacks. Both running backs stand to be involved on offense when healthy, but it remains to be seen if Robinson will be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.