Lawrence performed well during this week's OTAs and did not seem to have any issue with his non-throwing shoulder, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Perhaps more importantly, head coach Urban Meyer suggested the No.1 overall pick was "not necessarily on a pitch count", further indicating Lawrence is not restricted in any way after undergoing surgery to address a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Clemson product is expected to compete with Gardner Minshew for the starting role and likely should be considered the favorite for the job entering training camp.