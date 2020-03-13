Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: Franchise tagged by Jags
The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on Ngakoue on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ngakoue expressed disinterest in coming to terms with Jaguars on a long-term deal earlier this month, a hint that he may look to pursue a trade now that he's constrained by the franchise tag. Entering his age-25 season, Ngakoue boasts four straight campaigns with at least eight sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He also forced four or more fumbles in three of those four seasons. In any event, Ngakoue's youth and history of production at a premier position will likely lead to a future long-term deal of at least $20 million per year, no matter what club he eventually comes to terms with.
