Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Ajayi (knee) had a good visit with the Colts and remains in contact with the Eagles, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Rosenhaus also commented on Ajayi's rehab from a torn ACL, acknowledging it could be a close call to be ready for Week 1, at which point the running back will be 11 months removed from his injury. Based on the current state of backfields around the league, Philadelphia arguably offers Ajayi the most obvious path to regular snaps and continued fantasy relevance. The Eagles haven't signed any running backs this offseason, leaving them with Corey Clement (knee), Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams atop the depth chart. Meanwhile, the Colts already have a solid starter in Marlon Mack, with Nyheim Hines on hand for passing downs.