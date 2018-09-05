Jeremy Maclin: Plans to play in 2018
Maclin, who tweaked his hamstring while training for the upcoming season, is still a couple of weeks away from being 100 percent healthy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The injury helps explain why Maclin has remained unsigned since being released by the Ravens in March. According to Schefter, the veteran wideout received offers from team prior to training camp, but Maclin is apparently waiting for the right situation to arise before putting pen to paper. With the regular season about to get underway, injuries will inevitably create a need for teams at receiver, with Maclin representing one of the more accomplished options out there on the open market.
