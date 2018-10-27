Maclin is set to undergo a procedure on a hamstring/glute injury, which will keep him sidelined for the 2018 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The injury was holding Maclin back from working out with teams. He was reportedly a top target for many teams looking to beef up their wide receiver depth. The 30-year-old underwhelmed ruing his lone stint with the Ravens last season, as he caught 40 passes in 12 games for a career-low 11.0 yards per reception. He will now set his sights on a return in 2019.