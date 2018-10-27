Jeremy Maclin: Sets sights on 2019
Maclin is set to undergo a procedure on a hamstring/glute injury, which will keep him sidelined for the 2018 season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The injury was holding Maclin back from working out with teams. He was reportedly a top target for many teams looking to beef up their wide receiver depth. The 30-year-old underwhelmed ruing his lone stint with the Ravens last season, as he caught 40 passes in 12 games for a career-low 11.0 yards per reception. He will now set his sights on a return in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...