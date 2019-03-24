Maclin announced Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL.

Maclin was forced to sit out the entire 2018 season following surgery on his hamstring, and now, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver will officially call it a career. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2014 and 2015, Maclin was never the same, and injuries played a big role in his decline. Nevertheless, the wideout still finished with 514 catches for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns in his eight-year career.

