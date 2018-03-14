Jeremy Maclin: Released by Baltimore
The Ravens informed Maclin of his release from the team Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Maclin's lone season in Baltimore was marred by a combination of injuries and inefficiency, with the 29-year-old catching 40 of 72 targets for 440 yards (6.1 yards per target) and three touchdowns in 12 games. Given that he wasn't much better the previous year in Kansas City, the Ravens were always expected to cut him before March 16, when his $1 million roster bonus was set to kick in. Maclin's fate was cemented once the team reached agreements with free-agent wideouts Ryan Grant and John Brown, though Baltimore could still use more help at the position. Maclin should draw interest from multiple teams, though likely only as a complementary option at this stage of his career. A bounce back isn't out of the question if he lands in the right place and can actually stay healthy.
