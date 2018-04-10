Maclin is still fielding his market and remains an unrestricted free agent, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Maclin was released by the Ravens in March after a relatively unsuccessful one-year stint with the team. He's known to have drawn preliminary interest from both the Eagles and Cowboys, but both teams have already signed a high-profile receiver or two since free agency opened last month. However, Maclin isn't believed to have any geographical limitations on the team he might sign with and is simply waiting for the right fit. In all likelihood, the 2014 Pro-Bowler will wait until after the upcoming draft to put pen to paper with any organization that might have interest.