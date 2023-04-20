Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Thursday that he'll talk with McKinnon after the NFL Draft, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "He's certainly a guy that we love," Veach said. "Jerick likes to take his time and make sure he's ready to go."

The Chiefs have only three running backs on their roster ahead of the draft and seemingly will consider re-signing McKinnon if the soon-to-be 32-year-old wants to play another season. While he doesn't offer much in terms of elusiveness or explosiveness at this point in his career, McKinnon's reliable hands and firm grasp of the KC offense mad him the preferred option on passing downs for part of 2021 and most of 2022. He parlayed the role into a 56-512-9 receiving line, albeit with only 72-291-1 on the ground while Isiah Pacheco handled most of the carries. Apart from Pacheco, the Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine under contract ahead of the draft.