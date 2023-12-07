Rodgers (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Rodgers was held out of Wednesday's session seemingly as part of a pre-planned maintenance program for his surgically repaired Achilles, but as expected, he was back on the field Thursday, albeit with a cap on his reps. Since having his 21-day evaluation window opened Nov. 29, Rodgers has managed three limited practices over five total sessions. Rodgers has previously stated that he's aiming to return for a Week 16 game against the Commanders on Dec. 24, but the odds of the 40-year-old quarterback playing again this season appear to be dwindling while the 4-8 Jets have started to fade from the AFC playoff picture. Another loss Sunday to the Texans or in Week 15 against the Dolphins could prompt Rodgers to close the door on a return to game action this season, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently reported that Rodgers could be added to the 53-man roster when his evaluation window closes and continue to take part in practices while serving as an emergency No. 3 quarterback over the Jets' final three games.