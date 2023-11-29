Rodgers (Achilles) was a limited participant Wednesday in his return to practice and hopes to play Dec. 24 against the Commanders, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

His return makes the start of a 21-day window in which he can be activated to the roster before defaulting back to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Both outcomes remain possible at this point, with Rodgers having noted multiple times that his return would depend on both his health and the Jets having a shot to make the playoffs. He's been cleared for "functional football activity" but not contact, and his return to practice Wednesday didn't include participation in 11-on-11s. The Week 16 contest Rodgers is targeting will be played three and a half months after his injury, which would make him the first NFL player to suit up for a game less than five months after suffering an Achilles' tear.