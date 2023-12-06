Rodgers (Achilles) won't practice Wednesday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

His absence reportedly was planned, though it also was reported last week that he'd practice on consecutive days this week. That still might happen Thursday and Friday, even if a return to games in 2023 appears highly unlikely with the Jets sitting at 4-8 after a loss to Atlanta this past Sunday. Zach Wilson will start Week 14 against Houston.