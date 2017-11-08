Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to two catches

Seferian-Jenkins was limited to two targets during Thursday's 34-21 loss to Buffalo, catching both for 20 yards.

The catches, targets, and yardage were all season lows for Seferian-Jenkins, who ran up against a hot Buffalo defense on a short week. Coming into Thursday, he was targeted at least four times in six consecutive games and is probably a safe bet to return to that level of usage against a less formidable Buccaneers outfit on Sunday. If anything, he might see more passes come his way with the suspension of slotman Jeremy Kerley.

