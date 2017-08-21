Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: No receptions Saturday
Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) saw one target but didn't record a catch during Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Though he ultimately didn't see much action, Seferian-Jenkins dropped the only catchable pass sent his direction. Fortunately, there's optimism he could have a much better performance in the third exhibition game against the Giants since he should see an increase from the 19 snaps he was allotted Saturday and will have Josh McCown (rest) back under center.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Pushing for huge role•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Carries momentum into camp•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Could more more involved in passing game•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Down to 260 pounds•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Suspended two games•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Reaches plea deal for DUI arrest•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...