Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: No receptions Saturday

Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) saw one target but didn't record a catch during Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.

Though he ultimately didn't see much action, Seferian-Jenkins dropped the only catchable pass sent his direction. Fortunately, there's optimism he could have a much better performance in the third exhibition game against the Giants since he should see an increase from the 19 snaps he was allotted Saturday and will have Josh McCown (rest) back under center.