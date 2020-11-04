site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-bennett-jackson-bumps-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Bennett Jackson: Bumps to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Jets signed Jackson to the active roster Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jackson hasn't played an NFL game since last season, but he'll add depth to the team's safety corps moving forward. He'll likely start out in a special-teams role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read