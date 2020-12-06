site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Bennett Jackson: Leaves with hamstring injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jackson won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has exclusively played special teams since joining the active roster last month, and he won't be available for the remainder of Sunday's contest.
