Jets' Bilal Powell: May lead backfield Sunday
Powell could be the Jets' lead back Sunday against the Panthers, as Matt Forte (knee) is considered a game-time call.
Outside of 190 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown Week 4 against the Jaguars, Powell hasn't taken advantage of Forte's other two absences this season, combining for 12 carries for 35 yards and five receptions (on seven targets) for 34 yards. In the event the Jets continue to manage Forte's knee injury and include him among the inactives this weekend, Powell will still have to contend with rookie Elijah McGuire, who has churned out 97 scrimmage yards the last two contests.
