Jets' Bilal Powell: Not considered workhorse running back
The Jets view Powell as a "complementary" running back, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
It's tempting to pencil Powell in as the Jets' featured ball carrier ahead of the 2018 season when considering teammate Matt Forte (knee) is a likely candidate to be released this offseason. However, it seems prudent to temper any and all expectations of that notion coming to fruition until after the team's running back corps is settled, as the Jets reportedly believe Powell is most effective when he doesn't need to consistently carry a heavy workload. There's thus a strong possibility the team adds backfield competition through either free agency or the draft. Meanwhile, 2017 sixth-rounder Elijah McGuire will return alongside Powell and should remain involved in the offense to at least some degree.
