Hall was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Robert Saleh included Hall and QB Zach Wilson (ankle) in the group of players dealing with "nicks and bruises" ahead of a home game against Miami this Sunday. The rookie RB more than doubled his previous high with 17 carries in a Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, with his snap share (66 percent) and rushing yardage (66) also easily new personal bests. Michael Carter still has a role, but Hall looks like the better Week 5 fantasy play -- assuming the knee injury isn't a major factor -- in light of his increased usage at Carter's expense last week.