Coach Robert Saleh expects Mosley to be a big part of the Jets' 4-3 defense, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Mosley has spent his entire career in 3-4 schemes, but his skill set should translate to a 4-3 without any problem, apart from potentially missing out on some blitz opportunities. His time away from the field is a much bigger issue, as Mosley played only two games in 2019 before taking a COVID-19 opt out in 2020. After starting 14 or more games in each of his five seasons with Baltimore, the linebacker has made just two appearances as a member of the Jets. He'll either play middle linebacker or weak-side 'backer in Saleh's 4-3 scheme.