Thomas (knee/hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.

Thomas is coming of a season-best effort in Week 10, in which he hauled in six of his nine targets for 84 yards against the Giants. The 31-year-old hasn't found the end zone in seven games to date, but he continues to maintain a degree of PPR utility, as he's been logging regular snaps in his current starting role with the Jets.

