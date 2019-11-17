Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active for Week 11
Thomas (knee/hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.
Thomas is coming of a season-best effort in Week 10, in which he hauled in six of his nine targets for 84 yards against the Giants. The 31-year-old hasn't found the end zone in seven games to date, but he continues to maintain a degree of PPR utility, as he's been logging regular snaps in his current starting role with the Jets.
