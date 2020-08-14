Mims was held out of practice Friday due to a hamstring injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News both thought coach Adam Gase sounded worried about the injury, whereas Frank Gore's hamstring ailment has been portrayed as minor. Mims did watch Friday's practice from the sideline, so he's at least getting some work from a mental standpoint. Regardless, it's not a good sign for the rookie's chances to earn a top-three role by Week 1. The Jets rolled with Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Vyncint Smith as their first-team trio in three-wide formations Friday morning.