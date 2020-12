Gore is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Gore was described as "wobbly" at the end of a nine-yard run on the second play of the game, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. After visits to the sideline tent and locker room, Gore may soon enter the concussion protocol, which would force him from the contest for good. In Gore's stead, Ty Johnson was the first running back to replace him.