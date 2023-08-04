Abanikanda rushed nine times for 27 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for five yards during the Jets' 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie fifth-round pick started the game and played up until just before the halfway point of the second quarter, scoring a 10-yard touchdown around left end on his final play with 9:04 remaining in the first half. Abanikanda gained just 17 yards on his other eight carries, so he wasn't exactly a study in efficiency. The rookie, who had a spectacular 1,431-yard, 20-touchdown season during his final college season at Pittsburgh a year ago, has reportedly been clearly behind incumbents Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight early in training camp and will look to achieve more carry-to-carry consistency during a road preseason matchup against the Panthers a week from Saturday.