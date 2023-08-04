Brownlee brought in two of five targets for 17 yards during the Jets' 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The undrafted rookie, who's been turning heads since OTAs, put together a solid showing relative to his playing time and the quarterback play overall. Brownlee's catch total tied him with two other players for the team lead on the night, while his target tally encouragingly set the pace for the Jets as well. While his numbers don't exactly jump off the page, Brownlee's volume suggests he consistently gained some separation, giving him something to build on in a road preseason battle against the Panthers a week from Saturday.