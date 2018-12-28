Kearse (Achilles) won't play Sunday against the Patriots.

Nor will Quincy Enunwa (ankle), which sets the stage for Robby Anderson to head the Jets' Week 17 wideout corps, with ESPN's Rich Cimini suggesting that Andre Roberts and Deontay Burnett figure to serve as the team's No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in the team's season finale. Kearse, who turns 29 in February, is slated to become a free agent this offseason on the heels of a 2018 season in which he logged 37 catches (on 76 targets) for 371 yards and a TD in 14 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories