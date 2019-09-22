Falk completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards and an interception in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Patriots.

Falk played well in relief last week but looked like a deer in the headlights in his first start, as the offense could barely move the ball (New York's two touchdowns came on a special teams play and a defensive play). The Jets are thankfully on bye in Week 4, which will hopefully give ailing starter Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) enough time to recover. If Falk's out there against the Eagles in Week 5, it will be hard to trust anybody in New York's passing game.