Jets' Marcus Maye: Another solid effort
Maye recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts.
Maye has been one of the few bright spots for the 0-3 Jets. The 27-year-old safety has 25 tackles and two sacks through three games.
