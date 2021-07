Maye and the Jets aren't expected to agree on a long-term contract before Thursday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The team reportedly didn't respond to Maye's latest proposal, and the safety then retracted it. He's now expected to play out 2021 under a franchise tag for $10.6 million, though the Jets might explore trade possibilities if they're now feeling pessimistic about the prospect of re-signing Maye next offseason.