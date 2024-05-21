Williams (knee) has not yet been cleared for football activity and is working on the side field at OTAs on Tuesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Williams went down to a left ACL tear in Week 3 last season, while a member of the Chargers, so he was never a truly likely candidate to be ready for OTAs. The start of training camp come July could represent a better target for Williams to resume on-field activity, though the Jets haven't offered an official estimate for his return timetable. On the plus side, Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is participating in OTAs without any setbacks, so Williams will be able to begin chemistry with his new quarterback as soon as he gains clearance. The big-bodied 29-year-old profiles to complement top wideout Garrett Wilson as the No. 2 option for New York, once healthy.